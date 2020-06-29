South Africa: Kyknet's Enuus Impacted By COVID-19 Case As Emedia Shuts Newsroom for Deep-Clean

29 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Thinus Ferreira

eMedia's daily Afrikaans TV news bulletin eNuus produced for kykNET (DStv 144) and kykNET & Kie (DStv 145) on MultiChoice satellite pay-TV service was disrupted on Saturday after a colleague tested positive for Covid-19. The Hyde Park newsroom in Johannesburg has been shut down for deep cleaning.

It's not clear when eNuus will be done live from its Hyde Park location again.

eNuus anchor Genée Heyl told viewers on Saturday evening at 19:00 that the daily episode was pre-recorded with an intro and won't cover the day's news but play a rebroadcast of Covid-19 related news inserts of the past few weeks.

eNuus ran an on-screen bumper notifying viewers that " eNuus tonight is broadcasting a pre-recorded news overview due to a Covid-19 case in our newsroom".

The eNuus Covid-19 shutdown comes days after eNCA (DStv 403) had to shut down its ground floor studio and several staffers and reporters were forced to go into self-isolation for 14 days after eNCA anchor Shahan Ramkissoon tested positive for Covid-19.

The SABC's SABC News (DStv 404) and Newzroom Afrika (DStv 405), along with eNCA and eNuus have all been affected by shutdowns and even news bureau closures across South Africa due to Covid-19 cases over the past two months.

eNCA in a statement said that it can confirm that a member of the personnel tested positive for Covid-19 and it has a direct impact on the daily eNuus bulletin broadcast on Saturday at 19:00 on kykNET and kykNET & Kie.

"As a precautionary measure all editorial staff responsible for the eNuus bulletin have bee asked to stay home while the company deep-cleans the newsroom. No member of the eNuus editorial staff has had direct contact with the specific personnel member.

"The company is currently doing a tracing process to determine which staff members might have to be sent for Covid-19 testing.

"eNCA continuously monitors the health of any staff members who might be affected by this situation."

Source: <b>Channel24</b>

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

