Nigeria: Kogi Chief Judge, Nasir Ajanah, Is Dead

The Chief Judge of Kogi State and Life Bencher, Nasir Ajanah, is dead.

He was said to have died in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, after a protracted illness at the age of 64, in an Abuja hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Information Officer of the state judiciary, Saeed Saqueeb, confirmed the death.

Mr Ajanah, who was appointed as a judge by the old Kwara State Government and moved to Kogi after the creation of the state in 1991, served in Ankpa, Okene and Lokoja before his appointment as Chief Judge.

Mr Ajanah, a Life Bencher, was appointed Chief Judge in acting capacity in December 2008 and later confirmed substantive Chief Judge in May 2009.

Samuel Otta had acted as chief judge for six months but could not clinch the seat after the retirement of the pioneer chief judge of the state Umaru Eri.

NAN recalls that the Kogi state Judiciary on June 22 lost Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga, President of the Customary Court of Appeal, after a brief illness.

(NAN)