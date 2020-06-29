South Africa: 51-Year-Old Arrested for Stabbing of Limpopo Police Station Commander

28 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a police captain in Mbuzini village on Saturday, Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo has said.

The police officer, who is the station commander at Elandskraal station, was stabbed around 11:00 on Saturday. He is currently recovering in hospital.

The suspect was eventually arrested around 22:00, according to Mojapelo.

Mojapelo had been in Mbuzini village with a reservist constable attending to a complaint of domestic violence when the suspect allegedly stabbed him and fled the scene.

"The relentless members seeking justice for one of their own, who is about to retire from the police service on pension next week - Tuesday 30 June 2020 - and also decisively dealing with the scourge of gender-based violence, did not rest until the suspect was located hiding in house at the said village," said Mojapelo.

The 51-year-old suspect is expected to appear in Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of attempted murder and contravention of the Domestic Violence Act.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers commended the officers for the swift arrest of the suspect and thanked the community for assisting the police with information.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.