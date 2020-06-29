South Africa: 51-Year-Old Arrested for Stabbing of Limpopo Police Station Commander

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a police captain in Mbuzini village on Saturday, Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo has said.

The police officer, who is the station commander at Elandskraal station, was stabbed around 11:00 on Saturday. He is currently recovering in hospital.

The suspect was eventually arrested around 22:00, according to Mojapelo.

Mojapelo had been in Mbuzini village with a reservist constable attending to a complaint of domestic violence when the suspect allegedly stabbed him and fled the scene.

"The relentless members seeking justice for one of their own, who is about to retire from the police service on pension next week - Tuesday 30 June 2020 - and also decisively dealing with the scourge of gender-based violence, did not rest until the suspect was located hiding in house at the said village," said Mojapelo.

The 51-year-old suspect is expected to appear in Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of attempted murder and contravention of the Domestic Violence Act.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers commended the officers for the swift arrest of the suspect and thanked the community for assisting the police with information.

