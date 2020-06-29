Nigeria: Tension in Michael Okpara University Over Non-Payment of Salaries

29 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Amby Uneze

All is not presently well at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) as members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the institution have decried the non-payment of five months' salary arrears.

They, however, accused the Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof Francis Otunta, and the Bursar, Mr. Joseph Kalu Okorie, of complicity over the delay.

Reviewing the cause of the delay even as lecturers in other universities had since received their February to May salary arrears in compliance to President Muhammadu Buhari's directives, ASUU in the university sent a delegation to the vice chancellor and Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of the Governing Council, Hon. Lawal Zayyana, to investigate the delay in the payment of their five months' salary arrears.

President Buhari had given directives to all federal universities to pay all ASUU members who did not enroll in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

They also resolved to pass a vote of no confidence on the vice chancellor and the bursar for not being proactive in ensuring that the federal government directive was strictly adhered to even when all other federal universities have complied fully with exception of MOUAU.

THISDAY can authoritatively confirm that ASUU attributed their fate to an internal problem, which can only be resolved by the vice chancellor and that of the bursar.

Some of the lecturers, who spoke to THISDAY on condition of anonymity, wondered how other federal universities who have the same problem with MOUAU could have received their salaries leaving them behind, not minding what they had passed through within the three months of lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

Efforts made by THISDAY to reach the vice chancellor and the ASUU Chairperson of the institution, Prof. (Mrs.) Echendu, proved abortive as their phone numbers could not go through.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.