South Africa: Power Outages, Uprooted Trees and Floods - Mopping Up After Cape Town Deluge

The City of Cape Town and its residents were mopping up on Sunday after a two-day deluge and very cold weather.

Heavy rain fell from Friday night and strong winds uprooted ancient trees which toppled on to cars.

In Wynberg, a tree fell on a vehicle and branches were strewn across a parking lot.

Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said no major incidents were reported overnight.

Many residents scooped water out of their flooded homes and technicians fanned out to fix broken power lines in areas such as Wynberg, Bergvliet, Bonteheuwel and Athlone. These were some of the worst affected areas.

"Prolonged outages should please be expected due to the sheer volume of faults caused by the damaged power infrastructure due to the strong winds and rain," the City warned.

It could not say for how long the outages would last. Faults can be reported via SMS to 31220 or by email to power@capetown.gov.za.

Eskom indicated that it too was working on restoring damaged power infrastructure.

Source: News24