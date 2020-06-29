Malawi: Chakwera Describes His Election As 'A Win for Malawi, Democracy and Justice'

28 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

President- elect His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera has described his electoral victory in the fresh elections as "a win for democracy and justice."

Chakwera's victory was a result of months of determined street protests and a unanimous constitutional court decision that the May 2019 vote had widespread irregularities and could not stand.

He won with 2.6 million votes out of 4.4 million cast, defeating incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll, the electoral commission announced late on Saturday.

"My heart is bubbling with joy," said Chakwera after being declared winner.

"I'm so happy I could dance all night," Chakwera, former leader of the Malawi Assemblies of God church, told reporters. "This is a win for Malawians, a win for democracy."

His supporters took to the streets of the Malawian capital, Lilongwe, sounding car horns and letting off fireworks.

Outgoing President Peter Mutharika, who had sought a second five-year term, called this new election flawed but has urged the country to "move on peacefully" and respect the presidency as a sacred office .

The MalawiHuman Right Commission, one of the observers, has said the election was peaceful and transparent.

