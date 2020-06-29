Kenya: Stop Politicking and Let Us Work Together, Isiolo MCAs Tell MPs

A row is brewing between Isiolo MCAs and five MPs from the county following the latter's repeated complaints that the ward reps have failed in their oversight and representation roles.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, Woman Rep Rehema Jaldesa, Nominated Senator Abshiro Halake and MPs Hassan Odha (Isiolo North) and Abdi Koropu (Isiolo South) have on several occasions lashed out at the county assembly accusing it of failure to keep the executive in check for accountability purposes.

In a recent twist of events, the ward representatives, who had in the past remained mum amid heated criticism from the MPs and lobby groups for failure to table the executive's expenditure reports for previous years, have come out to defend the House against the allegations and accused the legislators of politicking.

Some 15 MCAs, eight elected and seven nominated, on Monday accused the MPs of fighting the county government in the guise of carrying out oversight and told them off, saying that "they should allow them do their work".

EARLY CAMPAIGNS

Led by Majority Leader Isack Fayo, the MCAs said the MPs had, instead of joining hands with the county for the realisation of more development, started early campaigns with intent to tarnish the county government's image.

The leaders claimed that the MPs have initiated very little development and have done little to deal with growing insecurity and poor performance by local schools.

"Their contribution towards enhancing security in the county has been very little. We want them to tell us the development they have lobbied for our county and not just politicking," the Kinna MCA said, further claiming that Mr Odha, Mr Koropu and Ms Jaldesa had overstepped their mandate.

"Let the MPs do oversight the national government and allow us to do our work," Mr Fayo added.

NO FIGHTS

Nominated MCA Sumeiya Bishar accused the leaders of deliberate efforts to cause instability in the county's operations, saying they are not in the business of fighting each other.

"The only language we understand is development. The MPs should, instead of politicking, ask us how many livestock have been vaccinated, how many students have benefited with bursaries and how many boreholes have been dug," said the Jubilee MCA who represents the youth.

On infusion with the executive, the MCAs said it has not affected their work but enhanced efficiency in service delivery to residents.

Deputy Speaker David Lemantile said the county assembly had on several occasions summoned county executives from various departments to respond to queries raised by the public.

"Our close working relationship with the executive is the same as what we have been seeing in Parliament and it has not in any way affected our oversight work," the Oldonyiro MCA said.

EXPENDITURE REPORTS

On repeated concerns by the MPs and civil society groups that expenditure reports are not being tabled, the Deputy Speaker said the same had been presented to the House and are available for perusal by the public.

On claims of unnecessary supplementary budgets, the MCAs said it is allowed in law and that they did so to offset huge pending bills and deal with the deadly coronavirus disease.

The MPs previously faulted the MCAs for remaining silent to numerous anomalies raised by the public especially on expenditure of billions of shillings allocated to the county.

While citing irregularities such as transfer of money from development to recurrent expenditure, the legislators accused the ward reps of failure to ensure Governor Mohamed Kuti's administration, on annual basis, tells the residents how much had been used and on what.

DISCIPLINE MCAS

Ms Jaldesa, the only MP elected on Jubilee ticket, recently said the ruling party will soon crack the whip on MCAs for failing the party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta on ensuring prudent use of funds.

Nominated MCAs led by Ms Sumeiya and Ms Mumina Konso said they will not be cowed by threats from any of the leaders, maintaining that they are discharging their work as stipulated in the Constitution.

Burat MCA Yarrow Hassan reiterated their commitment towards working with the executive for better service delivery and called on the MPs to join hands for the common good.

"Let them come on board so that we work together for improved livelihoods for our people," said Mr Yarrow.

On biased oversight claims, Senator Dullo said they were only doing their work and that the county boss must answer queries raised as all leaders must be accountable to the people of Isiolo.

"As long as the governor is a public servant, he must respond to queries raised as has been entrusted with billions of shillings belonging to Isiolo people. Even if a sweeper asks him a question, he should respond and let them know how their money has been used," the senator recently said.