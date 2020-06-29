Kenya: Peter Kenneth Pledges Loyalty to Uhuru, Says He's Ready to Work With President

Former Gatanga MP and 2013 Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth has said he is ready to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking at the weekend in his home county of Murang'a, Kenneth said he is willing to help President Kenyatta in achieving the promises he made to the Kenyans under the Jubilee government.

UHURU'S PROMISES

Kenneth said he has always supported the Jubilee government and that he is now ready to work together with the president to help him implement his plan.

Kenneth, who contested against President Kenyatta in 2013, noted the president only has two years to deliver his promises.

Speaking on the succession politics, Kenneth that when President Kenyatta's term of office ends, the Mt Kenya region should have someone representing them in national politics.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth among those hoping to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. #NTVWeekendEdition @murithi_kenn pic.twitter.com/qrkk7w7Bnb

-- NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) June 27, 2020

"We cannot be the majority and be left out when major decisions are being made," Kenneth said.

Kenneth also said he supports the handshake between the president and ODM leader Raila Odinga and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

CABINET APPOINTMENT

"This is why I support the Building Bridges Initiative, and after it is passed, we will sit down with the president and decide how to move forward," he said.

Kenneth's pledge to support the president comes at a time when there are rumours of a looming cabinet reshuffle.

A section of Mt Kenya leaders are pushing to have Kenneth appointed to the cabinet.

During a water project inspection event at Mabae Primary School in Gatanga, MPs Nduati Ngugi (Gatanga), Peter Kimari (Mathioya), and Gichuki Mugambi (Othaya) lauded Kenneth as a good leader who left a good legacy when he was an MP.

They said Kenneth deserves to be in the government to help President Kenyatta implement his Big Four Agenda.