Kenya: Joseph Okumu Plays Entire Match for His Club in Swedish Top Division League

Kenyan international Joseph Okumu played the entire match as IF Elfsborg came from behind to share spoils with Orebro in a Swedish top-tier match played at the Boras Arena on Sunday evening.

Albanian forward Agon Mehmeti opened the scoring for the visitors in the 40th minute and Elfsborg leveled matters in the 67th minute as Jesper Karlson scored from the spot to ensure the home side grabbed a crucial point from the game.

Onto the next💪 pic.twitter.com/LY56QEW5PM

-- Joseph Okumu (@okumu_stanley) June 28, 2020

Joseph Okumu has become an important player for the side he joined from USA second-tier side Ream Monarchs late last year.

The 23-year-old former Chemelil Sugar defender has started all four matches for Elfsborg since the new Allsvenskan season kicked off earlier this month.

IF Elfsborg is currently fifth on the log with six points having played four matches.

Up next fro Elfsborg is an away match against top of the table Norrkoping on Wednesday.