Kenya: Joseph Okumu Plays Entire Match for His Club in Swedish Top Division League

29 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international Joseph Okumu played the entire match as IF Elfsborg came from behind to share spoils with Orebro in a Swedish top-tier match played at the Boras Arena on Sunday evening.

Albanian forward Agon Mehmeti opened the scoring for the visitors in the 40th minute and Elfsborg leveled matters in the 67th minute as Jesper Karlson scored from the spot to ensure the home side grabbed a crucial point from the game.

+1 points

Onto the next💪 pic.twitter.com/LY56QEW5PM

-- Joseph Okumu (@okumu_stanley) June 28, 2020

Joseph Okumu has become an important player for the side he joined from USA second-tier side Ream Monarchs late last year.

The 23-year-old former Chemelil Sugar defender has started all four matches for Elfsborg since the new Allsvenskan season kicked off earlier this month.

IF Elfsborg is currently fifth on the log with six points having played four matches.

Up next fro Elfsborg is an away match against top of the table Norrkoping on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.