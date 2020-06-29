Angola: COVID-19 - Talatona Tops List of Infected

28 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The municipality of Talatona, Luanda province, with 53 positive cases, leads the country's epidemiological picture, at a time when there have been, for the second time this month, 15 more cases in the last 24 hours.

The municipality of Cazenga with 44, Belas with 41 and the urban district of Maianga with 33 occupy the following positions in the table.

In updating the epidemiological situation of the last 24 hours in the country, the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, said that the number of infected in these localities represents 70 percent of total imported cases, local transmission and no epidemiological link.

The list of infected also includes the municipalities of Kilamba Kiaxi, with 17 cases, Cacuaco (2), Viana (2) and the urban districts of Sambizanga (16), Ingombotas (12), Samba (7) and Rangel (7), according to the epidemiological report of the past 48 hours.

Despite the increase in the number of cases in these locations, the Secretary of State reaffirmed that these statistics still "do not meet the criteria for community or sustained transmission" defined by the World Health Organization (WHO).

He clarified that Community or sustained transmission occurs only when a high number of positive cases are recorded without the respective chains of transmission defined or without epidemiological link.

