Angola: COVID-19 - Health Records 15 More Positive Cases, Two Recoveries

28 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The national health authorities have registered 15 more positive cases and two recovered patients in the last 24 hours.

Fourteen have been detected n the province of Luanda and one in Kwanza Norte, the latter increasing the accounts to 9 positive cases.

The Angolan capital (Luanda) is the focus with 255 positive cases since March, when the country registered the first case of covid-19.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, these are 10 cases involving infected citizens and undergoing medical treatment in the reference units and five cases with no epidemiological link.

According to Franco Mufinca, who was briefing on covid-19 in the country, the sum of cases without epidemiological link has increased to 31, forcing health authorities to intensify random testing actions.

Cases of local transmission, according to the official, increased to 193 infected.

The sum of positive cases at country level accounts for 259 positive cases, 166 active, six requiring special attention from the medical team, 83 recovered and 10 deaths.

