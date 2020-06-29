Angola: Mineral Resources Minister Calls for Service Efficiency

28 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Diamantino Azevedo, Friday urged sector staff to improve the quality of services to be provided.

According to the government official, who was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of new directors recently appointed, for the achievement of quality work there should be a collective work in the performance of daily tasks.

Diamantino Azevedo stressed that the ministry must fulfill its role in time and due quality, thus making the institutions under its protection work within the established parameters.

He emphasized the macro-structure reform of the mineral resources sectors and the oil and gas sector, moving to its implementation within the new governance model, aiming at its immediate implementation.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.