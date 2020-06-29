Angola: Mineral Resources Minister Calls for Service Efficiency

Luanda — The Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Diamantino Azevedo, Friday urged sector staff to improve the quality of services to be provided.

According to the government official, who was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of new directors recently appointed, for the achievement of quality work there should be a collective work in the performance of daily tasks.

Diamantino Azevedo stressed that the ministry must fulfill its role in time and due quality, thus making the institutions under its protection work within the established parameters.

He emphasized the macro-structure reform of the mineral resources sectors and the oil and gas sector, moving to its implementation within the new governance model, aiming at its immediate implementation.