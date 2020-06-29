Angola: COVID-19 - Community Cases Obey Who Criteria

28 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, said this Saturday in Luanda that the announcement of cases of community contamination of covid-19 follows criteria defined by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Government has been questioned by several individuals in the country, especially the media, about the existence of cases of community transmission of covid-19, in Angola, due to the high numbers of local contamination and, above all, cases with unknown links.

In a statement to the press, at the end of his visit to the new Emergency Ward of the Luanda Paediatric Hospital, open today to the public, President João Lourenço clarified that, if the health authorities have not announced the existence of community contamination, it means that "the situation in Angola does not yet fit the criteria defined by the WHO".

"Therefore, if this happens (...), the competent authorities will certainly have to announce that the country has already entered into community contamination", he observed.

Asked about the possibility of a backward step in the ongoing containment actions, given the rising number of cases of the pandemic, he noted that, "in other countries this is happening and if we neglect, it could also happen in Angola".

According to the Executive Branch Holder, Angola is not special. "Angola can be different, depending, always, on our behavior and our attitudes".

He considered that if citizens continue to wear the mask, wash their hands frequently and keep the distance between people, it can be made the disconfinement without any "great risk" of increasing positive cases.

"So it's all up to us," concluded the Angolan Head of State.

The province of Luanda is in a worrying epidemiological situation", according to the authorities, after 32 positive cases of covid-19 were detected on Friday night, of which 28 from the capital, the highest number so far.

Angola currently registers 244 positive cases of covid-19, 26 of which have been identified by the health authorities as being of epidemiological link under study.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.