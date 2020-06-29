Angola Extends Stay of Foreign Nationals

28 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan government has extended the validity of documents relating to the stay of foreign nationals in the country until 31 August this year.

According to the spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior, Waldemar José, the measure is due to the indefinite closure of the national borders, amid the proliferation of the new coronavirus in Angola.

According to an Executive Decree of the Ministry of the Interior, the measure applies to documents that have expired, or will expire, involving the stay of foreigners, including residence authorization, refugee card, investor visa, work visa, study visa and temporary stay visa.

As for foreigners who have entered and are in Angola, with tourism or border visa, the stay is ensured until the reopening of the borders.

As part of the prevention measures, Angola closed its borders (air, land and sea) on 20 March, to contain the spread of the disease, which already totals 259 infected, of which 166 are active, 83 recovered and 10 deaths.

The Angolan capital is the main focus, with 255 positive cases, since March, when the country registered the first case.

Besides Luanda, Kwanza Norte province has registered 09 positive cases.

