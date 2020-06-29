Kenya: Nyandarua Police Arrest Suspected Serial Killer

28 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waikwa Maina

Police in Nyandarua have arrested a suspected serial killer. The suspect is said to be behind the murder of women and children in Ol Joro Orok Constituency.

The 27- year-old suspect was arrested after an attempted murder. He had dug a tunnel to access a room where a woman and her children were sleeping.

The arrest comes less than a week after top security officers were transferred over laxity in resolving the murders and rampant livestock theft. Police described the suspect as a jailbird released from the prison last year.

Ol Joro Orok Sub-County Police Commander Wanyama Nyongesa said the suspect entered the victim's house through a tunnel at 3am.

"The victim, who raised alarm, pleaded with the suspect not to harm her and her children. She positively identified her assailant, and took the police to the suspect's house where crude weapons were recovered. The suspect had been jailed for robbery," said the police boss.

During the Sunday morning raid, police also recovered six mobile phones.

"I was lucky, the suspect thought I was deeply asleep, but I got suspicious after hearing some commotion and strange sound outside the house. He was armed with a sword," said Ms Jane Kuria.

