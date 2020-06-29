Kenya: COVID-19 Break 'Mothers' Must Finish School - Uhuru

28 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mwangi Muiruri

President Kenyatta has ordered county commissioners to ensure that any schoolgirl who got pregnant after schools closed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic is readmitted unconditionally when learning resumes.

Any primary or secondary school manager found disobeying the directive will be dealt with firmly, Education CAS Zack Kinuthia said.

Speaking in Gatanga Sub-county of Murang'a County, on Saturday, Mr Kinuthia said "the circular to that effect will be sent to all county commissioners on Tuesday."

AVOID CRISIS

County administration bosses will be tasked with using every possible means to ensure those having affairs with underage girls are dealt with decisively to avoid a crisis, the circular said.

This came as Ahadi Trust Chief Executive Officer Stanley Kamau launched a countrywide campaign to ensure that all pregnant schoolgirls are treated with compassion and dignity.

He said the campaign seeks to ensure that no girl is kicked out of home, forced into early marriage, forced to abort or is denied a chance to finish school.

Mr Kamau took a swipe at Education CS George Magoha, who has publicly disputed reports that schoolgirl pregnancies had reached crisis levels

"It's not good leadership to dispute the numbers cited... We do not care whether those pregnant are 1,000, 10 or fewer... whatever the figure... The issue is that we have early pregnancies and leadership should be about articulating how to defeat that evil," he said.

Mr Kinuthia said it will be a criminal offence punishable by sacking, arrest and arraignment to deny a pregnant schoolgirl a chance to pursue education.

STIGMATISATION

"Let us make it very clear that we will brook no nonsense that a schoolgirl ended her academic life on account of a pregnancy.

"Pregnancy is not a curse and if it happens, it is not enough reason to condemn that girl to a life of uncertainty and stigmatisation. There is life after pregnancy," Mr Kinuthia said.

He said the government is aware of the risks schoolgirls are exposed to as schools remain closed due to the pandemic. "While we strongly vouch for concerted efforts to protect these girls from any acts of commission or omission that will lead them into early pregnancies, we cannot turn around and condemn them when that sexual accident forces them to early motherhood," he said.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

