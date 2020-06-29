Tanzania: JPM Showers Praise On PM

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has ordered the construction company China Railway 15 Bureau Group Corporation-assigned to construct Ruangwa-Nanganga road in Lindi Region to start the work immediately, praising Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa for his outstanding performance.

The President issued the order yesterday when he spoke to Ruangwa District residents through a live telephone conversation with Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa after the signing of the agreement with the Chinese company for the construction project. The 53.2 kilometre-road that will be constructed to tarmac level is expected to cost 59.3bn/-upon its completion.

"I'm grateful that the promise I made has started yielding positive results. As long as the contractor has signed the contract, I am ordering him to startimplementing the project immediately by mobilising equipment," President Magufuli said. Dr Magufuli said he will travel to Ruangwa in Lindi to lay the foundation stone for the project.

Prime Minister Majaliwa for his outstanding performance, asking Ruangwa residents to continue trusting and having confidence in him.

"Please continue trusting and having confidence in Mr Majaliwa so that he can continue to work for Ruangwa residents and Tanzanians in general. He has been helping me a lot," President Magufuli said. On his part, Mr Majaliwa thanked President Magufuli for placing ahead Tanzanians' welfare and development in general, including Ruangwa residents.

The construction of Ruangwa-Nanganga stretch falls in the list of presidential promises. "Today is historic day as we have all witnessed what we have all been wishing to see becoming true after President Magufuli made his promise when he toured Ruangwa and other parts of Lindi Region last year," he said.

Premier Majaliwa said one of the unique qualities of President Magufuli is that he is a leader who fulfils his promises. The prime minister spoke highly of the Chinese firm-China Railway 15 Bureau Group Corporation-saying it was a credible company that performed its duties according to the specified standards.

On his part, Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Dr Elias Kuandikwa explained that the road would have three big bridges and 31 culverts, stressing that the project would be completed within the scheduled timeframe and in conformity with Dr Kuandikwa further explained that other road projects within Lindi Region, including the one 159 kilometre long one from Nachingwea to Lindi is in the feasibility study phase, while the 230 kilometre Liwale- Nangurukuru one, as well as the Nanganga-Nachingwea- Masasi one are undergoing the tarmac phase.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier on, the TANROADS Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eng. Patrick Mfugale, explained that the Nachingwea- Ruangwa-Nganga is crucial for the economy of Lindi Region, as it connects the region with neighbouring ones, for ultimate linkage with the Mtwara-Dar es Salaam and Mtwara-Masasi- Songea roads. The Nachingwea-Ruangwa stretch is 52.8km long and the Ruangwa- Nanganga one covers 53.2 kilometres.

Eng Mfugale explained that the road would greatly enhance agricultural productivity as well as tourism prospects. The residents of Ruangwa, Nanganga and Nachingwea would also benefit immensely, he pointed out.

The people heaped much praise on President Magufuli and Prime Minister Majaliwa for spearheading the highly beneficial road project. One of them was Mr Omar Njinji, a driver who operates on the Ruangwa-Masasi route, who said the transportation of people and cargo would be immensely smoothened.

Another driver, Mr Issa Lingonda, said he and his colleagues were delighted because vehicles had been frequently critically damaged due to the bad shape of the road.