Africa: COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 9,600 as Total Cases Exceed 382,000

29 June 2020
allAfrica.com

As of June 29, confirmed the COVID-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 382,190.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 9,664 and recoveries 182,553.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 138,134, with deaths numbering 2,456. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (65,188 cases), Nigeria (24,567), Algeria (13,273), and Ghana (16,742).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization Africa and African Arguments.

