KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudan's Ministry of Health announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths according to Tuesday June 23 report on the pandemic.

The new update, published Friday, raised the country's total to 9084 including 559 deaths.

The Ministry said 106 recoveries were registered bringing the total to 3912.

The new cases were reported in Khartoum State (38), Gezira (17), Gadaref (1), White Nile (5), River Nile (10), Kassala (6), Northern (14), Red Sea (2) and West Kordofan (7).