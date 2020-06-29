Somalia Marks 60 Years of Independence

26 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Security has been beefed up in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Thursday with heavy deployment of troops as Somalia marks the 26th June celebrations when the country's northern region gained its independence from Britain.

The president of the federal republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo led the nation during the celebration of 60th anniversary in Mogadishu.

The ceremony was attended by the chief justice, the mayor of Mogadishu, cabinet ministers and the members and senators.

Speaking at Villa Somali ceremony President Farmajo congratulated all Somalis on the commemoration of the 26th June independence day.

"This day came as the result of the efforts SNM and SYL groups who fought for the freedom, just to make sure the upcoming generations live freedom and peaceful," the president said in a speech at a ceremony to mark the independence.

He added "Our country needs to be united, therefore let us come together and eradicate the tribalism which destroyed our nation,"

