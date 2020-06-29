Somalia: Government Says Over 100 Iranian Ships Fishing Illegally On Somalia Waters

26 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Over 100 Iranian ships are fishing illegally on Somalia Waters.

Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Abdullahi Warsame said the Iranian fishing vessels entered Somali waters between January 2019 and April 2020.

"Approximately 112 Iranian fishing vessels were identified on automatic identification system transponders from within the Somalia exclusive economic zone.

"The presence of the Iranian fleets in Somalia waters remains a longstanding concern of the Federal Republic of Somalia," Warsame added.

The ships are said to have originated from the Iranian ports of Tiyab, Ramin, Konarak, and Banda-e Jask.

Maritime experts classify Somalia among the countries with the weakest maritime security in the world. This has led to unreported, unregulated and illegal fishing, which is destabilizing local fishers who cannot compete with foreign trawlers.

