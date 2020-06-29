Malawi Register 114 New COVID-19 Cases

29 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has announced that 114 new coronavirus pandemic cases have been recorded as of Sunday June 28, 2020.

According to the Task force Chairperson John Phuka, out of the total number of cases, six are imported while the rest are locally transmitted.

Five of the imported were recorded in Blantyre while the other one was in Ntcheu.

Of the total locally transmitted cases, 78 cases were recorded in Blantyre, nine in Lilongwe, 11 in Mzuzu, three in Mzimba while one each in Karonga and Chikwawa districts respectively.

Meanwhile, the Presidential task force chairperson has expressed worry with the escallating growth of number of locally transmited Covid19 cases.

"As local transmission os on the rise in our country, I would loke to encourage everyone to wereba cloth mask whenever you are going into crowded places . Those with positive COVID-19 result should self isolate and put on a medical mask all the time" said Phuka.

He also urged Health Care Workers to strictly follow infection prevention and control measures.

