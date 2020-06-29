Angola: Taag to Reduce Domestic Flights Price

28 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan airline (TAAG) plans to reduce the prices of domestic flight tickets with entry into operation of the new fleet of Dash-8400 aircraft on July, said the company's CEO, Rui Carreia.

Rui Carreia made the statements to the press on the presentation of the new logo of the company and the valences of the six recently acquired Dash-8400 turboprop aircraft, which are low operating costs to contribute to the reduction of ticket prices.

According to Rui Carreira, the diversification of the company's fleet, combined with the reduction of operational costs, aims at extending access to domestic flights to low-income people and opening new sustainable domestic routes.

The TAAG's commercial director, Carlos Von Hafe, in his turn, assured that the cost of operating this type of aircraft reaches a reduction of about 30 percent, a difference that will be directly reflected in the final price of domestic tickets.

"Another advantage of this new fleet is the increased frequency of flights to the usual destinations and, in a second phase, the opening of new domestic and regional routes," Hafe said, adding that the delivery of the six aircrafts will be complete by the end of this year.

The Dash-8400 turbo propeller is a modern aircraft with 74 seats of which 10 in business class. It is manufactured in Canada by De Havilland of Canada Limited.

In November, 72 maintenance technicians, 42 pilots, 36 flight attendants and four flight operations officers of the TAAG were trained by Canada's Flytah and Ethiopian Airlines trainers in order to better operate the new fleet of airplanes.

