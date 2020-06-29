Angola: Second Low Harvest Recorded in Lobito

28 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lobito — The harvests of the second agricultural season, between February and April of this year, in Lobito municipality, central Benguela province, was of solely 191 tons of products, said the local director of Agriculture and Fisheries, Maria Francisco.

Speaking to Angop, the official considered low the harvest registered in the second season of the 2019-2020 agricultural seasons, since the farmers obtained only 115 tons of beans, 55 tons of maize, nine tons of sweet potatoes and six tons of onions and tomatoes, respectively.

According to the manager of the Municipal Agriculture Office in Lobito, although it is not yet possible to calculate the decline in production, everything indicates that there has been a fall compared to the first season of the agricultural season.

Last year, between September and November, the region reached 150 tonnes of maize, 162 tonnes of cassava, 10 tonnes of peanut, 24 tonnes of tomatoes and an equal quantity of peppers and onions in the municipalities of Canjala and Egipto-Praia and Culango.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.