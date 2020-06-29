Angola: Sja Follows Case of Journalist Accused of Rape

Luanda — The Angolan Journalists Trade Union (SJA) declared on Saturday in Luanda that it is closely following up the case of rape accusation against journalist David Diogo, and called on society to respect the principle of presumption of innocence.

The journalist responds to accusation of alleged rape occurred in Cabo Ledo, Luanda province, involving a17-year old girl.

The case came to light when the minor's father posted an audio on social networks, accusing the TV host of the private television broadcaster TV Zimbo of committing the crime.

On Friday, David Diogo provided statement at police station, having been released on bail.

According to the head of the Institutional Communication and Press Office of the Provincial Command of the National Police in Luanda, Nestor Goubel, the case is in the preparatory stage and should be sent to the Public Prosecutor.

The Secretary General of the SJA, Teixeira Cândido, said that the rape is only confirmed through laboratory examination and, until it is not done and there is no trial, the journalist "is innocent".

David Diogo is one of the main TV news host of the privately-run television station Zimbo.