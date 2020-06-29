Angola: COVID-19 - Police Assign Individual Responsibility for Prevention

28 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The spokesperson for the national defence and security forces at the Multi-sectorial Commission to Combat Covid-19, Waldemar José, stressed this Saturday in Luanda the individual responsibility for compliance with the measures to prevent the virus in the country.

The sub-commissioner of the Ministry of Interior, who was speaking on the country's usual epidemiological situation briefing, said that citizens "should not blame their responsibilities on the national defence and security forces, nor the health authorities", because compliance with preventive measures against Covid-19 is of an individual nature.

By way of example, he said, the mandatory and correct use of the face mask in public places is the individual responsibility of each citizen, instead of attributing it to the defence and security bodies or the health authorities.

On that occasion, Waldemar José pointed out the concentration and circulation of people in public places, without the use of masks or physical distancing, as of the offences that have been occurring more frequently in recent days, mainly in the capital of the country.

He also pointed out that there has been frequent gathering of people in pedestrian areas, as well as in bathing places and gymnasiums to practice physical exercises, violating the provisions of the Presidential Decree that declares the Situation of Public Calamity.

Faced with these violations, the sub-commissioner said that the defense and security forces will be forced to tighten measures in the coming days if citizens insist on violating the provisions of the Presidential Decree.

He also recalled that the increase in the workforce to 75 percent and prison visits, provisions that were expected to resume on Monday (29), in the province of Luanda, are cancelled, depending on the epidemiological situation of the capital of the country.

With the diagnosis of 15 more cases Saturday, the total number of infected in the country rises to 259 positive cases, of which 166 were active, 83 recovered and 10 died.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.