Angola: COVID-19 - Police Assign Individual Responsibility for Prevention

Luanda — The spokesperson for the national defence and security forces at the Multi-sectorial Commission to Combat Covid-19, Waldemar José, stressed this Saturday in Luanda the individual responsibility for compliance with the measures to prevent the virus in the country.

The sub-commissioner of the Ministry of Interior, who was speaking on the country's usual epidemiological situation briefing, said that citizens "should not blame their responsibilities on the national defence and security forces, nor the health authorities", because compliance with preventive measures against Covid-19 is of an individual nature.

By way of example, he said, the mandatory and correct use of the face mask in public places is the individual responsibility of each citizen, instead of attributing it to the defence and security bodies or the health authorities.

On that occasion, Waldemar José pointed out the concentration and circulation of people in public places, without the use of masks or physical distancing, as of the offences that have been occurring more frequently in recent days, mainly in the capital of the country.

He also pointed out that there has been frequent gathering of people in pedestrian areas, as well as in bathing places and gymnasiums to practice physical exercises, violating the provisions of the Presidential Decree that declares the Situation of Public Calamity.

Faced with these violations, the sub-commissioner said that the defense and security forces will be forced to tighten measures in the coming days if citizens insist on violating the provisions of the Presidential Decree.

He also recalled that the increase in the workforce to 75 percent and prison visits, provisions that were expected to resume on Monday (29), in the province of Luanda, are cancelled, depending on the epidemiological situation of the capital of the country.

With the diagnosis of 15 more cases Saturday, the total number of infected in the country rises to 259 positive cases, of which 166 were active, 83 recovered and 10 died.