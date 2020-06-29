Angola: COVID-19 - Angola Receives Material to Fight Pandemic

Luanda — A variety of material to fight Covid-19 in Angola was donated this Friday by two philanthropic institutions in Portugal.

The first donation is a "PCR/RT" device composed of a kit of a thousand test analyses to Covid-19, destined to the Angolan University Mandume ya Ndemufayo, to support the health units of the province of Huila in the diagnosis of Covid-19.

In addition to the donated equipment, the University will also receive laboratory training to support the health units of the said province in the diagnosis of Covid-19.

The other donation falls within the scope of the support given by Oeiras Municipal Council and the Aga Khan Network for Development (AKDN) to Portuguese-speaking African Countries.

Thus, Angola has received a set of medical treatment and individual protection equipment to face the crisis caused by Covid-19.

The package delivered on Friday to the Angolan Ambassador to Portugal, Carlos Alberto Fonseca, by the Deputy Mayor of Oeiras, Francisco Gonçalves, and the Diplomatic Representative of Imamat Ismaili, Nazim Ahmad, included two ventilators, 10,000 surgical masks, 10,000 pairs of gloves and 2,000 reusable masks.

This donation is part of the solidarity initiative to help the Portuguese-speaking African countries PALOP, which has a total value of more than 700,000 euros.

The project to support Portuguese-speaking African countries in the fight against Covid-19 was launched by the Institute of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine of the New University of Lisbon (IHMT-UNL), the LP Science Centre, under the auspices of UNESCO (LP Science) and the Foundation for Science and Technology (FCT), the city of Lubango ( Huila) in Angola, to increase its laboratory capacity.

In a joint action with the Center for Biodiversity and Genetic Resources Research of the University of Porto (Cibio).

About the donation of the device, Carlos Almeida Pereira, from the University of Porto, said that the machine itself needs a specific device for testing covid-19 and consists of these enzyme kits and very specific reagents for covid-19.

For the director of the Institute of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Filomeno Fortes, the support is extremely important as it is a commitment he has made to Angola.

According to the source, three months ago the institutions started an activity to develop a "tasque force" to support the Portuguese speaking African countries.