Angola: Media Minister Encourages Edições Novembro Professionals

28 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media, Manuel Homem, Friday encouraged th workers of Edições Novembro to continue the efforts in favour of plural, exempt and responsible information.

In a message published on his Facebook page, in reference to the 44th anniversary of the institution, he recommended that this information obeys the canons of the ethical-dentological principles of the profession.

Manuel Homem also encouraged the professionals of Edições Novembro to maintain the spirit of loyalty, discipline and dedication.

He stated that the combination of these values will help to enhance the company that owns the daily Jornal de Angola newspaper.

