Angola: COVID-19 - Journalists Test Negative

28 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — More than 150 professionals including journalists, officials of the Aníbal de Melo Press Centre (CIAM) and staff of the National Police, who provide daily coverage on the evolution of covid-19 in the country, had negative results in tests made on 16 June.

The results announced this Friday, in Luanda, by the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the usual update briefing on covid-19, come after one of the member of the National Police, stationed in the CIAM, tested positive for covid-19.

According to Franco Mufinda, the infected member of the National Police is still a case of study in order to find out its epidemiological link and to define the group to which it belongs (local or community transmission).

In addition to this undetermined case, there are a further 25 infected in this condition, of which six were announced this Friday at a time when the country first diagnosed 32 new positive cases of covid-19 within 24 hours.

According to the official, most of the positive cases still without epidemiological link are being diagnosed in the screening and random testing being done on patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome in the country's health units.

He pointed out the municipalities of Cazenga, Talatona, Belas and the urban districts of Ingombotas and Maianga as the main places with the highest number of infected, among imported cases, local transmission and no epidemiological link.

Citing the World Health Organization (WHO), Franco Mufinda reaffirmed that the number of cases without epidemiological link recorded in the most affected localities still "do not meet the criterion of community or sustained transmission".

