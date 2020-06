Khartoum — The Representatives of the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers received, Friday, in SUNA Forum, two memorandums from the families of the martyrs and the resistance committees including a number of demands on the path of the revolution and the retribution for the martyrs.

The memos were received by the SC Member, Mohammed Al-FakkiI Suleiman, Minister of Trade and Industry Medani Abbas Medani, and Culture and information Minister, Fisal Mohammed Salih.