Sudan: Al-Fakki - Government Will Meet Demands of the Resistance

26 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

:Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Al-Fakki Suleiman told the Resistance Committees that the transition government will meet the demands included in their memorandum through certain time tables.

Al-Fakki said in the press conference of the Families of the Martyrs and the Resistance Committees held in SUNA Forum, Friday that the demonstrations scheduled for June.30 affirms the power of glorious December revolution and the determination of the Sudanese people.

He referred to the charters signed between the government and the revolution forces, top of which, the rights of the families of the martyrs, the wounded and those who reported missing.

The member of the Sovereign Council asserted that demonstrations against the government are available, which is a right that the revolutionaries seized when they toppled the government of the defunct regime.

