Sudan: Arman - Peace Is One of the Pillars of the Revolution

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the People's Movement, North Sector, Agar Wing, Yasser Arman has underlined that peace is one of the obligations of the revolution and a major factor that requested for the sustainable development and reform of the foreign relations.

Arman said in SUNA Forum, Friday that the armed struggle movements took difficult decision of heading seriously, towards peace, at a time when some voices were skeptical of the Juba platform and speaking negatively about the negotiations, stressing the seriousness of the revolutionary front in reaching peace.

"Seeking peace is more difficult than seeking war" he stressed

He pointed out that the Revolutionary Front delegation came to Khartoum in precise circumstance to make breakthrough in negotiations file, adding that the current negotiations would have important results in Sudan's process towards development and the building of the citizenship state.

He said the delegation held, important meetings, on Friday and Thursday, with all the partners including the Sovereign Council and the Council of ministers and the FFC.

"The meetings in Khartoum confirmed that there are strong possibilities for achieving peace "Arman stressed.