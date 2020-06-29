Sudan: Daglo Receives Afwerki

Khartoum — Talks between the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo and the visiting Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki started, Friday, at the Guest House.

The talks will tackle spheres of joint cooperation and development of relations between the two countries for the interest of the Sudanese and Eritrean people.

The two sides will, also review regional issues of common interest.

The Eritrean Head of State started, last Thursday, a three-day official visit to Sudan during which he met the SC Chairman, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk.