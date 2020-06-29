Sudan: SC Welcomes Outcome of Sudan Partners Conference

26 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and the Council Members welcomed the outcome of the Sudan Partners Conference which hosted by the German capital of Berlin.

The SC Head and members expressed Sudan government and people appreciation to the great efforts exerted by the organizers to make the conference a success.

The SC , also thanked all the participants including the countries and the regional and international organizations for their di distinguished stances towards the transition period.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.