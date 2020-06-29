Sudan: SC Welcomes Outcome of Sudan Partners Conference

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and the Council Members welcomed the outcome of the Sudan Partners Conference which hosted by the German capital of Berlin.

The SC Head and members expressed Sudan government and people appreciation to the great efforts exerted by the organizers to make the conference a success.

The SC , also thanked all the participants including the countries and the regional and international organizations for their di distinguished stances towards the transition period.