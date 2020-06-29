Mozambique: 23 More COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed

Maputo — Mozambique has recorded a further 23 cases of the respiratory disease Covid-19, pushing the total since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March to 839, according to the general director of the National Health Institute (INS), Ilesh Jani.

Speaking in Maputo on Saturday, at the Ministry of Health's daily press conference on the Covid-19 situation, Jani said that, since the start of the pandemic, 27,946 people have been tested in Mozambique, 833 of them in the previous 24 hours. 635 of these were tested in public facilities, and 198 in private laboratories.

Of those tested in the public sector, 182 were from Nampula, 121 from Maputo City, 97 from Inhambane, 85 from Zambezia, 58 from Maputo province, 30 from Tete, 28 from Gaza, 22 from Cabo Delgado, 11 from Sofala and one from Manica. Jani did not give any geographical breakdown for the tests in the private sector.

810 of the tests were negative, while 23 were positive for Covid-19. All the positive cases are Mozambican citizens. 15 are men and eight are women. Four of the new cases are adolescents and youths aged between 15 and 24. 17 are aged between 25 and 64, and two are over 65 years old.

The majority of the new cases - 18 - are from the northern city of Nampula, the first place in the country where Covid-19 has made the transition from an epidemic with foci of transmission to an epidemic with community transmission. Two are from Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province, one is from Maputo City, one from Xai-Xai, capital of Gaza province, and one from Milange district, in Zambezia province, on the border with Malawi.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedures, all the new cases are undergoing home isolation, and health staff are tracing their contacts.

Jani said that a further two Covid-19 patients (both Mozambican men, one in Cabo Delgado and one in Maputo) made a full recovery in the previous 24 hours, This brings the number of recoveries to 225. The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized remains eight (four in Nampula, two in Maputo City, one in Sofala and one in Gaza).

As of Saturday, the breakdown of the positive cases by province was as follows: Nampula, 277; Cabo Delgado, 257; Maputo City, 136; Maputo province, 85: Tete, 23; Sofala, 18; Niassa, 14; Inhambane 13; Zambezia, six; Gaza, six; Manica, three.

Mozambique's key Covid-19 statistics are thus: 839 confirmed cases, of whom 225 have made a full recovery, and 607 are active cases. Seven Covid-19 patients have died, five from the disease itself, and two from unrelated pathologies.