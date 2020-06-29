Cameroon: Anti-COVID Material for Hospitals

The three main treatment centers were offered gifts worth FCFA 120 million to keep the pandemic at bay.

The Douala General Hospital, Laquintinie hospital and the gynaeco-obstetric and pediatric hospital of Douala were happy recipients of anti-Covid-19 materials worth over FCFA 120 million on June 23rd 2020. The gifts that were offered by ENKO Capital London (Main Investors in Domayo Farming Kribi, Cameroon) are made up of four respirators, 30,000 pairs of medical latex gloves, 6.000 protective masks for medical use, 18.000 disposable chirurgical masks and 300 frontal thermometer amongst others. The gifts are meant to be distributed to the three main treatment centers in the Littoral region.

The handing over ceremony which took place at the Douala General Hospital was an opportunity for the beneficiaries to express their plight. The General Manager of the Douala General Hospital, Prof. Henry Luma said it was important to protect health workers who are at the forefront of the pandemic. He said the hospital uses about 1,000 masks daily and the gifts were timely. He added that the gifts will go a long way to boost the morale of the hospital staff. Prof Henry Luma acknowledged that some of the items offered were hard to find. He appreciated the donor for the kind gesture and promised that the gifts will be used judiciously. He said as at now, nobody knows when Covid 19 will be eradicated and like Oliver Twist he called on other Cameroonians of goodwill to emulate such examples.

On his part, the representative of ENKO Capital London and Managing Director of Domayo Farming Samuel Silinou, said it was their own way of fighting against Covid-19. He said with the outbreak of the pandemic, the proprietor of both business holdings, Alain Nkontchou decided to mobilize funds for the donations. During the event, His Majesty Ekoko Mukete thanked Alain Nkontchou and his business holdings for the timely intervention and hope that more will be done. He recalled that donations by same holdings were recently made in Yaounde. His Majesty Ekoko Mukete further urged other Cameroonians to emulate such examples and put hands on deck to combat the pandemic.