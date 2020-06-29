Africa: 2020 AWCON- Uncertainty Looms Over the Future

The videoconference Executive Committee Meeting of CAF on June 30, 2020 will discuss the future of the 2020 AWCON amongst other competitions.

The fate of the 2020 Total Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) is uncertain. Since the last edition in Ghana in 2018 very little or nothing has been said of the competition. Some pundits believed that the competition that was supposed to take place in December in the Republic of Congo was supposed to have been postponed to a later date. The 2020 Total AWCON will be a major topic of discussion at the videoconference Executive Committee Meeting of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that will take place on June 30, 2020. The meeting will discuss the future of the 2020 Total AWCON amongst other competitions.

As far as the 2020 AWCON is concerned, the elimination phase has not yet been launched. The away and return leg qualifiers were supposed to take place between April and June 2020 but could not hold due to the coronavirus. However the four playing days might take place between September and October 2020 following the improvement of the health situation. Sources close to CAF say the institution has sent correspondence to countries concerned regarding the resumption. The 2020 Total AWCON that was originally scheduled to take place in Congo is still without a host country after the withdrawal of Congo. CAF had proceeded to the draw for the eliminatory phase on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 pending the announcement of the host nation.

A total of 36 nations have entered the 2020 edition, which now goes from eight to 12 teams, as was the case since 1998. Two countries; Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea have opted to replace Congo. Nigeria's candidature is sceptical due to financial and health seasons. The only candidate left is Equatorial Guinea. Equatorial Guinea organised two AWCON competitions (2008 and 2012). They co-organised the men's 2012 AFCON with Gabon. Above all they successfully replaced Morocco at the last minute to host the 2015 AFCON during the Ebola crisis. Equatorial Guinea has the necessary stadiums, experience and a strong women's national team. Super

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are defending Champions of the competition after defeating The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon and South Africa at the last two editions of the tournament in 2016 and 2018.