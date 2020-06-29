Cameroon: South West - Military Comforts Eshobi Population

In handing the items to villagers, the Commander of the 2nd Military Region, Brigadier General Eba Eba Bede Benoit assured them of government's protection.

The 2nd Military Region that commands the Littoral and South West Regions on June 24, 2020 visited the people of Eshobi, a village at the outskirts of Mamfe on the road to Akwaya in Manyu Division, with a message of comfort and hope following a series of calamities that have befallen them of late. On May 10, 2020, Ashu Priestly Ojong, Mayor of Mamfe and a native of Eshobi was killed by separatists in this village. On June 8, 2020, five Eshobi villagers were slaughtered by separatists in their village to have attended the funeral of late Mayor Ashu Priestly in Mamfe Town on June 6, 2020. Brigadier General Eba Eba Bede Benoit told the villagers that they (military) have an assignment to protect all Cameroonians and their property. That the assignment even extends to those that are fighting their own country, friends and families, so that God can touch their hearts and they return to the right path. He indicated that the military is not their enemies and they (villagers) made a good decision to denounce separatists in their community.

Given the hardship faced by villagers, General Eba Eba brought to them bags of rice, dozens of toilet papers, bags of onions, bags of salt, cartons of tin fish, cartons of sugar, frozen fish and vegetable oil. The military official also considered the most pressing challenge of the moment which is the Coronavirus pandemic which continues to scale the ladder in Cameroon. In this light, he provided the villagers with hand washing containers adapted with taps, waste water collectors, Carmel water and face masks. He asked the people to continue to respect the measures prescribed by the government and World Health Organisation (WHO) to bar the way to COVID-19. He also prayed that the foodstuff he had brought be of help to the villagers in this difficult moment.

Ebai Nchamawu Joseph, Eshobi Village Elder, expressed joy for the items on behalf of his community. That they had heard of severally of military-civilian donations in other communities and were very joyful that it is the turn of theirs now. He painted a very gloomy picture on their state of road, insecurity in their community triggered by separatists and abandoned health centre among others. Ako Frederick Ebai, President of Eshobi Village Vigilante Group, pleaded with the military hierarchy to equip them with the needed working tools. General Eba Eba said that he will see into their demands. The General for two days, June 24 and 25, 2020 visited some military units in the region. He was accompanied by Brigadier General Toungue Elias, Commander of 2nd Gendarmerie Region and Colonel Eyenga Severin, Commander of the 21st Motorised Infantry Brigade.