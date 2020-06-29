Cameroon: Littoral - Minhdu Evaluates Ongoing Projects

The three-day working visit will permit the Minister to assess the level of urban development works within the region.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Celestine Ketcha Courtes, is currently in the Littoral region for a three-day working visit. The visit that ran from the 24-26 June 2020 took the Minister to different worksites and enabled her to evaluate rehabilitation works currently going on in some parts of the region.

While is Douala Minister Celestine Ketcha Courtes visited the Japoma stadium where she got firsthand information on the 24 hectares parking lot. On hand it was clear the 6000 parking space at the Japoma stadium is set and ready for use. In effect, the minister and team also visited the low cost housing site at Mbanga Bakoko where she was informed on the level of works. Be it at Nkolbong, Ndokoti - Zachman - Fin Goudron Ndongbong, Logpom - Kotto, Bepanda and others, the Minister took time off to ask pertinent questions and gave firm instructions for work to be hastened on areas where it is slow.

While at the neighborhood of Institut Universitaire du Golfe de Guinée (IUG), the population came out in great numbers to express their gratitude to the Head of State President Paul Biya for the construction of the roads within the neighborhood. The president of IUG Louis-Marie Djambou appreciated the Minister and the Head of State President Paul Biya for the construction of the roads in the IUG neighborhood as it will lead to economic development in the area. In response the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Celestine Ketcha Courtes appreciated the population for their show of gratitude. She said she will do her best to ensure that Urban Development projects in the region come to fruition.

At press time, the Minister was still carrying out inspections on project sites in Douala. It should be noted that today, the inspection tour will take her to Nkongsamba where other projects are ongoing.