Cameroon: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Australia, New Zealand Selected As Hosts

26 June 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Australia and New Zealand will be the first co-hosts of the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023. They were unveiled as co-host of the competition during FIFA Council Meeting yesterday June 25, 2020 via video conferencing. Australia and New Zealand emerged as co-hosts ahead of Colombia. Both countries have never hosted any senior FIFA World Cups, male and female. The joint bid submitted by Football Federation Australia and New Zealand Football received 22 of the 35 valid votes cast by the FIFA Council members in the first ballot, with the Colombian Football Association having obtained 13 votes. The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be the first edition to feature 32 teams and it will also be the first to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand and across two confederations (AFC and OFC).

