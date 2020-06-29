Cameroon: West Region - Minister Nalova Donates Kits to Schools

The COVID-19 gifts were handed over to the eight divisional delegates by the Regional Delegate.

The Minister of Secondary Education, Prof. Pauline Nalova Lyonga has donated materials to schools in the West Region to fight the spread of the devastating Coronavirus in secondary schools. The items included 40,000 facemasks, 322 cartons of laundry soap, 325 packets of hand gloves, 222 cartons of bleach water, 200 Non-contact Infrared Thermometres, 340 hand sanitizers, disinfection spray cans and 500 hand washing cans.

Handing over the items to the eight Divisional Delegates of Secondary Education on behalf of the Minister of Secondary Education on June 10, 2020, Dr Francois Ngabnya, the Regional Delegate of Secondary Education for West, cautioned the divisional delegates to make sure they use the COVID-19 materials to accelerate government's awareness campaign measures in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in schools. Dr Ngabnya raised a number of issues to support the government in overcoming the spread of the pandemic in schools. These include regular evaluation visits to schools to check that social distancing and wearing of face masks are respected by students.

While thanking Minister Nalova Lyonga for her largesse to the educational family in the West Region, he also used the opportunity to thank teachers for their commitment to check the spread of the pandemic in schools.