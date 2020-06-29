Zimbabwe: ZCTU Dares Khupe Over Congress Invite

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has vowed it will not entertain reinstated MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe who reportedly plans to hire the labour group to observe a party elective poll in September.

ZCTU secretary-general Japhet Moyo told NewZimbabwe.com weekend the ex-deputy prime minister long lost touch with the union.

Khupe, once deputy president of a united MDC-T under late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, has been involved in a long-running tussle for MDC control with Nelson Chamisa, who heads MDC Alliance.

The Bulawayo based top politician was reinstated by the courts as interim leader of the main opposition and further tasked to organise a party elective congress within three months to replace Tsvangirai.

However, there are reports the MDC-T could be planning to engage ZCTU to run the planned internal poll, something the labour group vowed to ignore.

Moyo said although the party has not officially approached the labour movement for its services, there was general resentment within the union over prospects of working with Khupe's party.

"We have heard on numerous occasions Khupe talking about ZCTU at her press conferences," he told NewZimbabwe.com.

"There is concern in the labour movement that Khupe is now trying to associate herself with ZCTU when she has been out of touch with the workers for a very long time."

The ZCTU chief said Khupe last attended the union's activities when she was the deputy prime minister during the now-defunct inclusive government.

Moyo also accused Khupe of being a hypocrite.

"As workers, we are worried that Khupe and her party are claiming to be preserving Morgan's (Tsvangirai) legacy, yet everyone knows that when Tsvangirai died, the two were not on talking terms.

"So, we wonder now what legacy she is now talking about," he said.

Moyo said ZCTU will turn down any invitation to the MDC-T congress.

"When she comes to us, obviously she will get the answer which she deserves.

"We are waiting for her formal request and we will respond accordingly," added Moyo.

ZCTU was instrumental in the formation of the united MDC in 1999.

The union secretary general, Tsvangirai later became founding party president.