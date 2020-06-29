Liberia: 'Not Involved With Water Exploitation', Srimex Clarifies - Extends Condolence to Bereaved Families of 18th Street Fallen Wall

Monrovia — Srimex Oil and Gas Company has extended its condolence to the bereaved families of victims of a fallen wall that fell on several homes, killing five and injuring several Thursday morning on 18th Street, Sinkor.

In a press statement, Srimex said it has a business relationship with the owners of the property and had often used to the compound to park its trucks.

According to the oil and gas company, it is cooperating with authorities in their investigation as to exactly what caused the incident and the extent of the injuries and/or fatalities involved.

Srimex: "From the moment the incident was reported, our management and staff has been at the location to assist the authorities as well as coordinate any necessary actions to maintain the safety of the personnel present in that area. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities as they continue the investigation and determine the rapt cause of the incident."

"We would like to clarify some misinformation that has been circulated in the media surrounding the property where the incident occurred and operations therein. Srimex does not own the property."

The company emphasized that it has never been involved in the business or operation of water harnessing in the compound.