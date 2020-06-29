Zimbabwe: Lily Blue Wins Again

Pre-race favourite, Lily Blue, surged ahead to win the 2 400meters Zimbabwe Derby at Borrowdale Park on Friday. The runner won the third Triple Crown race by 1.50 lengths to register her second win in as many races.

Lily Blue passed this ultimate test of speed and stamina - once again beating the boys with consummate ease.

Trained by Bridget Stidolph, and bred by Geoff Armitage, Lily Blue had jockey Morgan Nyamagwete on the irons as they took the honours.

Coming into the race Lily Blue, a winner of the Zimbabwe Guineas, was expected to face stiff competition from Wantage who could only finish second.

Zambezi Rapids and Seattle Frost were third and fourth.

Eight runners took to the starting stalls. Friday's race meeting at Borrowdale Park was the third since the government announced that low-risk sports codes could resume, and $580 000 was up for grabs in the seven carded races.