Botswana: BTTA Promises Sparky Finale

Gaborone — Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) publicity secretary Tiro Motswasele says this year's Independence Finale will be bigger and better given players' latest performance.

He said this in an interview following a highly contested tournament dubbed 'Road to Finale' held at Botswana National Youth Council training hall on Saturday.

Motswasele said this year's series had pulled a lot of surprises with no player managing to own the top spot.

He said this weekend meet was mouthwatering signalling a sparky finale during the independence meet billed for September. "The players have shown a lot of hunger after months of lockdown.

The competition is very high. We always have a new leader after every tournament. No one has managed to own the top ranking like it has been in the past.

This is something that we should be proud of as an association," he said.

Motswasele further said they received a good turnout as it was an open tournament.

"Since the tournament was open to all and due to the fact that the country is still in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, we received a good turnout, with 48 men and 20 women registering for the tournament," he said.

The tournament will be played in three legs; the weekend meet being the first. The three tournaments will be used as a yardstick to select top 16 players that will contest in the finale. Currently, Tshenolo Mooketsi of BDF Table Tennis Club is leading the men's pack; a trait that is likely to change as the tournament advances.

Smash Maniacs club duo of Boago Malobela and Masa Lesole have been giving Mooketsi a run for his money and the trio has been interchanging the top spot this season.

In the women's section, top ranked, Boitshwarelo Butale remined the favourite, though Tshepiso Rebatenne and Olorato Ramagapu, who are eyeing to do well, finished second and third respectively.

Source : BOPA