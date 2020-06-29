Zimbabwe: Over 2,500 Sexual Violence Cases Recorded During Lockdown - Musasa

29 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

Over 2,500 cases of sexual violence against women and girls were reported to Musasa Project since the start of the Covid-19 induced lockdown period in March this year.

This was revealed at an event by Nyasha Mazango, who is programmes co-ordinator with the organisation.

The event, themed, "Strengthening and enhancing accountability in response to sexual gender-based violence during emergencies and pandemics in Zimbabwe", was held at a hotel in Bulawayo.

In her address, Mazango presented that sexual violence especially in difficult times like pandemics and other emergencies was the worst form of violence because victims were usually blamed for allegedly being the ones who are often at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"We have received over 2 500 cases of sexual violence against women and children between the start of the national lockdown and now," Mazango said.

"We understand that sexual violence is the worst form of violence because victims are very emotional. It is better to be beaten than being sexually abused.

"There has been a general acceptance that rape and violence done during emergencies is not a priority. For example, if one goes to report a sexual violence case, they will not be taken seriously as they are accused of travelling during a particular emergency."

Besides the current coronavirus outbreak, some national emergencies that have struck the country over the past few years include political unrests, economic collapse, drought which has forced young girls into anti-social activities.

These include the 2019 Cyclone Idai disaster which left hundreds of locals homeless in the Eastern Highlands.

According to Musasa Project, Cyclone Idai and Covid-19 have brought a huge rise in sexual abuse due to the vulnerability of women and girls as their male counterparts usually take advantage of the situation and often get away with it.

Mazango also said there was need for law enforcers to be properly trained to handle such cases.

"Some women end up not reporting sexual abuse cases because responsible offices are not friendly. Some officers are not trained well enough to deal with such cases as they are only trained to be police officers," she said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.