Zimbabwe: Zupco Ready to Ferry Pupils

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has said it is ready to ferry students across the country back to their various schools in preparation for the June/July examinations, which begin tomorrow.

The bus company urged schools that need its services to engage it, so that necessary arrangements can be made.

This comes as the bus firm has already started transporting university final year students returning to their campuses.

Schools reopen on July 28, but the June/July examinations classes are starting tomorrow.

Zupco regional operational manager, Mr Tito Chirau, said yesterday that besides conventional buses, they had hundreds of franchised kombis, hence were ready to meet the demand from secondary schools.

"If schools engage us, we can juggle around, remember we also have commuter omnibuses," said Mr Chirau.

"Those who want to hire us, as ZUPCO, we are ready. We just need to know how many schools are in need of our services considering most schools have their own buses.

"We will find a way to make it work without affecting those who would want to be ferried to their work places. We are encouraging schools to get in touch with us so that necessary logistics are made."

Boarding schools started receiving pupils yesterday and the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) said it is ready for the start of exams tomorrow.

Mr Chirau said they were already transporting university students back to their colleges countrywide.

"We are already offering our services to final year university students," he said.

"They mobilised themselves and engaged us to ferry them to their respective campuses.

"We have since transported students from Chinhoyi University of Technology, Midlands State University, National University of Science and Technology and Great Zimbabwe University. Today, we actually ferried the University of Zimbabwe students who were coming from as far as Masvingo and we are offering the service to all universities and schools countrywide."

Zimsec director Dr Lazarus Nembaware told our sister paper The Sunday Mail that they were prepared for the examinations.

"Everything is now in place and we are ready for the June examinations," he said.

The June exams will run from June 30 to July 23, with 66 000 students expected to sit for the examinations, while being invigilated by 10 000 teachers.