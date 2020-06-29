Zimbabwe: President Gives Zivhu Green Light

Zanu-PF First Secretary and President, Cde Mnangagwa, has given expelled party legislator for Chivi South Mr Killer Zivhu the green light to continue with programmes and projects he was implementing in the constituency.

This was after Mr Zivhu recently wrote to the President accepting his expulsion and pledging his loyalty.

He also informed the President about his desire to complete the projects, which he said were helping the vulnerable.

Mr Zivhu said he would also support his successor in the constituency, and continue working to ensure that the President's Vision 2030 of an upper middle income was achieved.

President Mnangagwa's principal private secretary, Mr William Gwatiringa, said in a letter addressed to Mr Zivhu that the President had noted his positive attitude.

"His Excellency, the President acknowledges, with thanks, receipt of your letter accepting your expulsion from the party, following the decision by the Politburo at its 340th Ordinary Session, Wednesday June 10, 2020," said Mr Gwatiringa.

"The President learnt of your pledge of loyalty and continued support of his person. This gesture is further shown by your expression to keep up the good work by proceeding with all the projects you already started and programmes that assist a number of the vulnerable members of society."

Mr Gwatiringa said President Mnangagwa took note of Mr Zivhu's desire to continue working for the party.

"His Excellency also recognises your attitude, not only working for Zanu PF, but also by your willingness to support your successor," he said.

"Add to this that you want to also ensure His Excellency the President's vision of Zimbabwe becoming a middle income economy by the year 2030 is achieved, is highly commendable.

"If all that you have pledged to continue doing is fulfilled, your re-admission into the party will be both acceptable and desirable."

Mr Zivhu was expelled at the recommendation of the party's National Disciplinary Committee (NDC), which found merit in allegations by his home province of Masvingo that he was breeching protocol.

He was accused of pushing for dialogue between President Mnangagwa and MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa without regard to party processes and procedures.