Zimbabwe: Doctor's Football Academy Sneezes Under COVID-19

Australia-based Zimbabwean doctor, Tarirai Mudadada, is a worried man. He is one of the frontline fighters against the coronavirus pandemic.

His football academy back home, New Lobengula Rovers, is also sneezing.

In a normal year, New Lobengula Rovers would have received, at least, two consignments of equipment, including balls, bibs and cones.

"We haven't been able to send equipment for the academy back home due to travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic," said Mudadada, who is based in Brisbane.

"We normally send the equipment from Australia. But, with the restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus epidemic, we cannot do that.

"It's very unfortunate that this pandemic has sort of thrown spanners in football development.

"Imagine how many players from academies would have joined big teams had it not been for this coronavirus pandemic?"

Mudadada's Bulawayo-based academy, which has been in existence for the past six years, is home to some of the most talented Under-13,Under-15 and Under-17 players in the country.

Already, it has produced some players who are making waves in various leagues including Bulawayo City's Vincent Moyo and Bulawayo Chiefs mainstay Arthur Musiiwa.

Yet, at first, the aim of the academy was just to take kids off the streets.

"The aim of the team was to take kids from the street and nurture their talents while, at the same time, keeping them away from drug abuse and other vices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We also aim to promote local youths and to give them better opportunities in life.

"We fund the club from our own pockets.

"We already have a number of players who have been snapped up by bigger clubs. "But, we have been unable to send equipment for the club as I usually go to Zimbabwe between March and June every year."

Mudadada, who is the vice-president of the academy, is not only into football back home.

He is also into horticulture in Chegutu.

"We are doing horticulture in Chegutu, growing mainly tomatoes, onions, cabbages, sweet potatoes on rotation.

"We are running it as a family business with my sister and brother-in-law.

"We started three years ago on a small piece of land. We have installed solar-powered boreholes and drip irrigation systems.

"We have consulted agronomists for guidance and we have managed to correct our earlier mistakes. We supply supermarkets in Chegutu and Kadoma.

"Our challenges have been funding and, with limited access to loans, we have had to fund this from our own pockets, which has been difficult, but we are soldiering on, even in this difficult economy.

"It's our contribution to nation-building."