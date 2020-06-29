Somalia: President Farmajo Reopens Somalia National Theatre

The president of the federal government of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has reopened the Somali National Theatre during the occasions of the 60th anniversary of independence on Friday.

Officials including Mogadishu mayor and Banadir governor Omar Mohamud Finnish was present during the inaugural event.

"This shows we can build our country better than it was before without seeking any external help," said the president.

The national theatre is located in the centre of Mogadishu and was opened 1967and served as an important cultural landmark in the national capital.

The institution closed down after the start of the civil war in the early 1990s but was later intermittently renovated by the local authorities.

In 2013, the Somali and Chinese governments signed an official cooperation agreement as part of a five-year national recovery plan in Somalia that will see the Chinese authorities reconstruct several major infrastructural landmarks in Mogadishu and elsewhere, including the National Theatre.

During the occasions of the 60th anniversary of independence, the President cut the ribbons of Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism and Police Command Headquarter which were all renovated in recent.